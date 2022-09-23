Gurugram Rains Latest Update: After heavy downpours in Delhi-NCR, the commuters on Thursday were compelled to walk through inundated lanes and main roads. Various visuals shared on social media showed the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, heavily jammed, witnessed the usual traffic on a rainy day.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour Lashes City, Delhi Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory | Deets Inside

In long queues, pedestrians were seen on the submerged roadsides commuting through water-logged roads.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Haryana: Delhi-Gurugram expressway inundated due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/anHlIPWyw0 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022



Other visuals on social media showed commuters travelling from Manesar to Gurugram witnessed heavy traffic congestion after a vehicle broke down on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

In the wake of the heavy rains, the traffic police issued an advisory about the situation on Twitter and put up sign boards for route diversion.

Giving details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) RS Sangwan said, “There was traffic congestion owing to the breakdown of a vehicle only. Our teams are at spot to manage the traffic and now the situation is under control.”

The main carriageway of the highway was closed on Wednesday for the next six days due to span load test work being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the Jaipur to Delhi lane of the highway.

Due to the waterlogging and flooding, the commuters, most of them office-goers, were stuck in the traffic jam. Many of them said it took them almost five hours to get to IMT Chowk, Manesar from Hero Honda Chowk.

Earlier in the day, heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, leading to traffic jams as police struggled to decongest roads.

“Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is waterlogging at some places and the traffic is moving at a slow speed. Therefore, we request all of you that you should come out of the house only when necessary,” read the traffic police advisory issued on its Twitter handle.

According to police, the traffic moved at a snail’s pace on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, Signature Tower Flyover and Hero Honda Chowk due to waterlogging.

The waterlogging caused problems near Mayfield Garden, Basai Chowk, AIT Chowk, Atlas Chowk, CRPF Chowk and Sector 10-A. More than 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city soon after it started raining on Thursday morning.

According to the district administration, Gurugram on Thursday received 54 mm of rainfall, with Wazirabad receiving the maximum 60 mm.

The rainfall in Manesar was recorded at 50 mm, Sohna 43 mm, Harsar 54 mm, Badshahpur 30 mm, Pataudi 20 mm and Farrukhnagar 29 mm till 5 pm.