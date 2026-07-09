New Delhi: Gurugram woke up to a heavy downpour on Thursday morning. It is important to note that continuous rainfall has been lashing Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad since last night. However, by morning, the rain intensified into a torrential downpour, leaving the region under dark skies for several hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), nearly as much rain fell within just two-and-a-half hours as had fallen over the previous two days since the onset of the monsoon.
The relentless rainfall has caused severe waterlogging on roads across Delhi and Gurugram, raising concerns over major traffic congestion and disrupting the morning commute.
According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is likely at isolated places in Delhi-NCR, Ganaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana), and Baraut, Baghpat, Khekra (Uttar Pradesh).
The weather department has also forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of Haryana, including Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajound, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Rohtak, Sohna, Palwal, and Nuh.
In Uttar Pradesh, similar weather conditions are expected in Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Najibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnor, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithore, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilkhuwa, Hapur, Gulawathi, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Jahangirabad, Anupshahr, Bahjoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, and Jalesar, among other areas.
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