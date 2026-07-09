Gurugram Rains Update: Heavy downpours lash parts of city, trigger massive traffic congestion and Waterlogging; IMD issues alert

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is likely at isolated places in Delhi-NCR, Ganaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana), and Baraut, Baghpat, Khekra (Uttar Pradesh).

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Gurugram Weather Update

New Delhi: Gurugram woke up to a heavy downpour on Thursday morning. It is important to note that continuous rainfall has been lashing Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad since last night. However, by morning, the rain intensified into a torrential downpour, leaving the region under dark skies for several hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), nearly as much rain fell within just two-and-a-half hours as had fallen over the previous two days since the onset of the monsoon.

The relentless rainfall has caused severe waterlogging on roads across Delhi and Gurugram, raising concerns over major traffic congestion and disrupting the morning commute.

Gurugram Rains: Here are some of the key updates

As per the IMD, Delhi received exceptionally heavy rainfall during a three-hour period on the morning of July 9.

Intense showers lashed several parts of the city between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall throughout the day.

On Thursday, moderate rain is expected in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Sonipat, Baghpat, and several other cities.

The torrential rain has brought much-needed relief from heat and air pollution across Delhi-NCR, inadequate drainage has led to widespread waterlogging in many areas.

Water has accumulated up to knee level on several roads, and traffic has slowed significantly on highways as well as major city roads.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is likely at isolated places in Delhi-NCR, Ganaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana), and Baraut, Baghpat, Khekra (Uttar Pradesh).

The weather department has also forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of Haryana, including Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajound, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Rohtak, Sohna, Palwal, and Nuh.

In Uttar Pradesh, similar weather conditions are expected in Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Najibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnor, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithore, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilkhuwa, Hapur, Gulawathi, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Jahangirabad, Anupshahr, Bahjoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, and Jalesar, among other areas.