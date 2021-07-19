Gurugram: Delhi and its neighbouring areas woke up to the sound of rain on Monday morning. Although the rains brought relief from the sultry heat in the national capital, it soon became a common problem hampering everyday lives with traffic snarls and waterlogging across Delhi, Gurugram and Noida. Gurugram, Delhi’s satellite city in Haryana, was the worst-affected by the rainfall, with several areas inundated.Also Read - Delhi NCR Rains LIVE: Heavy Showers in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Today; Several Areas Waterlogged
Morning rush hour traffic was affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving. The policemen were seen standing in knee-deep water while struggling to keep traffic going. Also Read - Three-storey Building Collapses in Gurugram, 5-6 Persons Trapped; No Casualty Reported
Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Gurugram.
Pictures and videos of Gurugram have been doing rounds on social media platforms as vehicles were seen immersed in 3-4 feet of water at parking lots in several areas of the city. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a similar situation at the Southern Peripheral Road and Sector 10A, where high levels of water were clogged on the streets due to the rains. Also Read - Videos: Heavy Rains Lash Parts of Delhi, Vehicular Traffic Affected in Some Areas | WATCH
Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was severely hit due to waterlogging.
Traffic snarls in parts of the city due to heavy rainfall.
Several areas half-immersed in water
Light rains started around 2.30 a.m. on Monday, but it gained momentum by 3.30 a.m, and from morning to 9.00 a.m. it turned into a heavy downpour.
Traffic police were quick to issue online alerts via Twitter about severely affected areas
Earlier on Sunday, a multi-storeyed building collapsed in Gurugram’s Khawaspur area in which five to six people were feared trapped under the debris. Three bodies were recovered from the site today by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF). However, the cause behind the building collapse was not immediately known or connected with the rains.
Locals seen walking in knee-deep water in Gurugram.
According to the latest input by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains are not leaving the national capital and its adjoining areas anytime soon. Moreover, the sky will generally remain cloudy in Gurugram. The city may receive one or two spells of rain over the next 2-3 hours.
Weather forecaster Skymet Weather also noted that rains have finally made a comeback in Delhi NCR and will continue for the next two to three days.