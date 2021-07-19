Gurugram: Delhi and its neighbouring areas woke up to the sound of rain on Monday morning. Although the rains brought relief from the sultry heat in the national capital, it soon became a common problem hampering everyday lives with traffic snarls and waterlogging across Delhi, Gurugram and Noida. Gurugram, Delhi’s satellite city in Haryana, was the worst-affected by the rainfall, with several areas inundated.Also Read - Delhi NCR Rains LIVE: Heavy Showers in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Today; Several Areas Waterlogged

Morning rush hour traffic was affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving. The policemen were seen standing in knee-deep water while struggling to keep traffic going. Also Read - Three-storey Building Collapses in Gurugram, 5-6 Persons Trapped; No Casualty Reported

Pictures and videos of Gurugram have been doing rounds on social media platforms as vehicles were seen immersed in 3-4 feet of water at parking lots in several areas of the city. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a similar situation at the Southern Peripheral Road and Sector 10A, where high levels of water were clogged on the streets due to the rains. Also Read - Videos: Heavy Rains Lash Parts of Delhi, Vehicular Traffic Affected in Some Areas | WATCH

Haryana: Vehicles partially submerged in water due to heavy rainfall in Gurugram Visuals from Sector 10A pic.twitter.com/Yxw9qU2xtR — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

#WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging at Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/ijcxbygGYf — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was severely hit due to waterlogging.

Light rains started around 2.30 a.m. on Monday, but it gained momentum by 3.30 a.m, and from morning to 9.00 a.m. it turned into a heavy downpour.

Earlier on Sunday, a multi-storeyed building collapsed in Gurugram’s Khawaspur area in which five to six people were feared trapped under the debris. Three bodies were recovered from the site today by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF). However, the cause behind the building collapse was not immediately known or connected with the rains.

According to the latest input by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains are not leaving the national capital and its adjoining areas anytime soon. Moreover, the sky will generally remain cloudy in Gurugram. The city may receive one or two spells of rain over the next 2-3 hours.

Weather forecaster Skymet Weather also noted that rains have finally made a comeback in Delhi NCR and will continue for the next two to three days.