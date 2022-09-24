Gurugram Rains Latest Update: The Rajiv Chowk underpass in Gurugram was heavily flooded on Saturday after incessant rains continued to lash Delhi-NCR for the fourth consecutive day. Several videos surfaced on social media showed waterlogged underpass at Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram.Also Read - Gurugram Rains: Man Swims in Heavily Waterlogged Road in Subhash Chowk, Another Sits on Roof of Car | Videos

Incessant rainfall in Delhi-NCR continued on the fourth day which led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of Gurugram and Delhi, including Delhi-Jaipur highway in Manesar.

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi and adjoining areas on Saturday.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Haryana: Rajiv Chowk underpass in Gurugram inundated after incessant heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/u5wjqQArPo — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Moreover, the traffic police issued an advisory for commuters to plan their journey to avoid waterlogged streets.

Traffic police personnel and teams of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority were pressed into action to manage the traffic and drain the water.

“Commuters on NH8 from Delhi/Gurugram to Manesar, Rewari and Jaipur side are requested to follow alternate routes like Golf course extension, Vatika Chowk and SPR,” Gurugram Traffic Police said in its advisory on Twitter.

“Similarly inner city commuters may follow Rajiv Chowk to Vatika Chowk and SPR route. This way will be free from water logging and they will be able to avoid slowdown of Traffic at Narsingpur water overflow/logging on Highway and service lanes. Traffic police will be there to facilitate your easy flow.”

Several vehicles were seen submerged at various places as the rain started on Saturday morning. More than 50 areas, including Sector 15 Part 2, New Colony, Sector 7, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension, Service Lane of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to Kherki Daula, Sector 10, Village Khandsa and Manesar, have been affected by the waterlogging.