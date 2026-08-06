Work from home in Gurugram today? Police issue advisory amid heavy rain, ask corporate workers to…

According to the IMD, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttarakhand are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday.

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Work from home in Gurugram today

Gurugram: Owing to the incessant downpour and widespread waterlogging, Gurugram Police has issued an advisory urging corporate employees to work from home on Thursday. The authorities have also warned that major roads and intersections in the city are likely to see severe waterlogging and traffic congestion. The police department has also asked people to avoid unnecessary travel.

According to the advisory, the measure has been taken to ensure public safety, reduce traffic pressure, and assist the local administration in managing road conditions effectively.

Gurugram weather: Here are some of the key details

The police made a strong appeal to corporate offices and private establishments to allow employees to work remotely for the day.

Officials said that reducing non-essential vehicular movement would help traffic management teams keep roads moving

Less vehicular movement will also help to ensure the smooth passage of ambulances and other emergency services.

Appealing for public cooperation, Gurugram Police said:

“Safety comes first. Please travel with caution and cooperate with the authorities.”

IMD issues statement:

The IMD has predicted widespread rain and thunderstorms across large parts of the country on Thursday (August 6). The department has forcasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in seven states and heavy rain likely over several others, including Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the IMD, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttarakhand are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday.

The weather office has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, South Interior Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Uttar Pradesh.