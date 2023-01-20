Home

Gurugram Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Prohibited From Tomorrow | Details Here

Gurugram traffic police has issued a set of advisories on movement of vehicles ahead of republic day celebrations.

delhi traffic advisory, ashram flyover closed

Gurugram: With Republic Day just around a week away, security has been beefed up at various points in Delhi-NCR. Traffic police has also issued set of advisories ahead of the R-Day celebrations, parade rehearsals and more. Several routes have been diverted and temporary rules are in place in terms of vehicular movement. Similarly, Gurugram traffic police has barred entry of heavy commercial vehicles.

“Gurugram police requested all heavy vehicle drivers to use alternative routes due to heavy vehicle restrictions in the capital. In the view of the security point, entry of heavy vehicles has been prohibited in the National Capital Region on Republic Day,” according to the advisory.

Gurugram Republic Day Traffic Advisory

City has prohibited entry from 9.00 pm on Sunday and 1.30 pm on Monday and from 9.00 pm on Wednesday to 1.30 pm on Thursday in view of Republic Day celebrations.

Heavy vehicles coming from Jaipur should use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, the police said in an advisory.

“For security and smooth traffic operation, in case of traffic jam at Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Sirhaul Border and Kapriwas Chowk alternative routes have been determined from Bilaspur, KMP, Farukhnagar, Himgiri Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Udyog Vihar and Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.

The police have appealed to all heavy vehicle transporters to follow the instructions to ensure that the general public did not face any problems.

Republic Day 2023 Celebrations

India douses in the colours saffron, white and green as the whole nations gathers to celebrate the day when one of the largest democracy in the world came into existence. Every year, January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day as on this day the constitution of India came into effect in 1950. People from all over India come to witness the grandeur of the parade at the national capital’s Kartavya Path. This year, the government has launched an e-portal – Amantran- wherein people can book online tickets or the event without hassle. The Centre on Friday launched an online Invitation Management Portal (www.aamantran.mod.gov.in) to extend e-invitations to dignitaries/guests and online sale of tickets to general public for witnessing Republic Day and Independence day events from now onwards.