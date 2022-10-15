Gurugram: Time to bring those science lessons on garbage disposal and waste segregation in practical ways of life. Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has announced that a challan of Rs 500 will be imposed on residents who do not segregate their household waste from October 20 onwards. A team will be formed to conduct random checks. Ward-wise teams will gather information from garbage collectors and Ecogreen drivers about the households violating the segregation order and giving mixed waste.Also Read - Air Pollution: Delhi Forms 40 Flying Squads For Surprise Inspections At Industrial Units. Read Full Plan Here

Quoting Naresh Kumar, MCG Joint Commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission), Times of India reported, "Challans of Rs 500 will be imposed on residents found giving mixed waste after October 19. We have also started issuing challans to unauthorized vendors dumping waste at secondary collection points as well as garbage collection vehicles carrying mixed waste, The ward level teams will keep a check to ensure collection of only segregated waste."

Notices have been issued to 409 waste generators. The corporation is informing residents livings in RWAs and BWGs about this new order. As per MCG records, there are 614 BWG within MCG limits out of which only 205 are composting waste.