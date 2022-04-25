Chandigarh: Gurugram and some other districts of Haryana have seen a spike in the Covid-19 positivity rate, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal was quoted as saying by news agency IANS on Monday. Strategies are being formulated for declaring micro containment zones along with increasing the Covid testing capacity per day, he added. Until now, nine micro containment zones have been declared in Gurugram to break the chain of infection.Also Read - Gurugram Tightens COVID Rules Amid Uptick in Cases, No-Mask Fine Returns | Top Points

Speaking virtually at a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the situation and preparedness in Delhi NCR, Kaushal said the state was strictly adhering to guidelines to contain its spread. Assuring timely and regular updating of the positive cases on the portal, he said that amid the recent surge in the number of infection cases, Haryana is doing several management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact tracing, focused clinical management along with proactive information, education and communication. Also Read - Face Masks, Thermal Screening: Gurugram Issues COVID Advisory to Schools Amid Spike in Cases

Kaushal said that increased testing capacity, especially in containment zones, along with aggressive efforts to reduce the positivity rate is being done across the state. “Also, massive vaccination drives have already been run across Haryana. As per the official figures, around 72 per cent of the population between 15-18 years, have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while inoculation of one-third of the population between 12-14 years has also been done.” Also Read - Hot Weather Conditions Prevail in Haryana, Punjab; Mercury Reaches 44 Degrees In Gurugram

Haryana CM announces free booster dose for all adults

Stepping up the vaccination drive, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already announced free booster dose for adult beneficiaries in the age group of 18-59 years in any government hospital or dispensary. There are about 1.2 crore beneficiaries falling within this age group and the total cost of about Rs 300 crore will be borne by the state from the Covid Relief Fund, an official statement said.

Gurugram COVID Update: 5 Points

Gurugram on Monday reported 397 fresh Covid cases, officials said, adding over 700 cases have been reported in Gurugram in four days. The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 2,64,601 according to the official daily health bulletin. A total of 2,62,289 people have been cured and discharged, including 353 on Monday. Gurugram now has 1,305 active cases, including 1,293 in-home isolation. The district’s Covid toll reached 1,007, officials said. The district administration on Monday issued fresh directions given by the state government in light of the covid surge.

(Based on IANS inputs)