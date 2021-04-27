Gurugram: In an effort to resolve the oxygen crisis, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set up a round-the-clock call centre to monitor the supply of medical oxygen to all the hospitals across the district. According to the civic officials, a dedicated team has also been constituted to monitor the oxygen situation in the district. Vinay Pratap Singh, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) chaired a meeting with all his officials on Tuesday and asked them to lay down the necessary guidelines for oxygen supply to the hospitals. “The Haryana government has allocated 35 MT medical oxygen per day to Gurugram. Of this, 20 MT will be allocated by Inox Company from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi and 15 MT from the Air Liquid Company in Panipat,” Singh said. Also Read - Karnataka COVID Restrictions: BMTC To Operate 150 Essential Ordinary Services on 95 Routes For Govt Employees

He said that 20 MT of liquid medical oxygen coming from Inox Bhiwadi would be sent daily through its own tankers by the company. It will be distributed to the hospitals in Gurugram which have their own oxygen tanks.

"These include Medanta, Fortis, Artemis, Max, Park, Metro and other hospitals. If there is a shortage of company vehicles, other vehicles will be pressed into such service," he said.

Singh also informed that the allocation to these hospitals has been capped. He said the administration will bring 15 MT medical oxygen from the Air Liquid Company in Panipat.

“These tankers will carry oxygen from Panipat to three gas refilling stations in Gurugram. These include Star Gases and Maxcare at Manesar and GK Industries’ gas refilling station at Sector-16. These refilling stations will distribute oxygen in cylinders to hospitals that do not have oxygen tanks. People can also avail oxygen cylinders from these stations,” the Commissioner added.