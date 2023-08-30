Home

Gurugram SHOCKER: 18-Yr-Old Raped Multiple Times By Coaching Centre Employee, Accused Held

The victim claimed that the accused, Umesh Yadav, raped her twice on consecutive days and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Gurugram, Haryana: An 18-year-old student was allegedly raped multiple times by an employee at a computer coaching centre in a village of Haryana’s Gurugram, police said on Wednesday, adding that the 38-year-old accused has been arrested.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Umesh Yadav, was arrested on Tuesday and he was produced in a city court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

The matter came to light after the victim, accompanied by her parents, filed a complaint in this regard with the local police. In her complaint, the girl stated she studied at the coaching centre for a while where Yadav worked.

“On Saturday, when I reached the coaching centre, the accused held me hostage at the centre after class and forcibly raped me. He also threatened to kill me if I told anyone about the incident. He raped me again on Sunday,” the complainant said, according to the police.

Initially, she did not share the incident with anyone but later, she confided in her parents who rushed her to the police station on Tuesday evening, the victim said in her complaint.

After receiving the complaint, the police took the girl to a hospital for medical examination where doctors confirmed the rape.

An FIR was registered against the coaching centre operator under various sections of the IPC, including rape, at Farrukhnagar Police Station on Tuesday.

Police also arrested the accused late at night on Tuesday. “The accused confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody,” said Harinder Kumar, ACP, Pataudi.

(With PTI inputs)

