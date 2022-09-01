Gurugram: A 52-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight on Gurudwara Road in Gurugram on Thursday. The victim identified as Sukhbir Singh alias Sukhi, is said to be a former vice chairman of Sohna Market Committee. The man, a resident of Rithoj village in Gurugram, was rushed to a private hospital, however, he succumbed to the injuries.Also Read - Gurugram MNC Manager Kills Self After Woman Colleague's Accusation At Office, Leaves 4-Page Note

HOW DID THE INCIDENT TAKE PLACE?

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim Sukhbir came to Raymond's showroom located on Gurudwara Road to buy clothes around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday when three to five unidentified armed miscreants approached him and fired at him inside the showroom. The assailants fired five to eight rounds of bullets at Sukhbir and then fled the spot.

POLICE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

Following the information, a team from the local police station rushed to the hospital and started an investigation into the matter. "We are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas for the identification of the accused," Deepak Saharan, DCP (west) told IANS.

“The case is being investigated from all angles, including personal enmity and business disputes,” said the officer. The family members of the victim were also informed about the incident.

