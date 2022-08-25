Gurugram: In a shocking incident, a 59-year-old man strangulated his wife in Surya Vihar Colony in Gurugram after a fight broke out between the two over food. The police said that Deepak Kumar, a resident of Surya Vihar Colony in Gurugram, strangulated his wife Poonam (57) to death on Wednesday. The couple had been married for 35 years.Also Read - Man Rapes And Kills Girl, Mutilates Her Face After She Sees Him With Her Mother In Delhi

The accused informed the police about the murder who then reached the spot and recovered Poonam's body. The woman was suffering from depression for many years and was undergoing treatment. Fifteen days ago, she was discharged and brought from a hospital after treatment, the police said.

Giving details, police said the fight broke out between the two over food and in a fit of rage, Kumar strangulated his wife to death and surrendered before the police. Kumar told the police that he was upset over his wife's health condition.

“The couple used to fight frequently over petty issues. The body has been handed over to the couple’s daughter after autopsy,” said the investigating officer.

Based on the statement of the daughter, a case has been registered at Sector-9A police station. Kumar was produced before the court on Thursday which sent him to judicial custody.