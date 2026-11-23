Gurugram shocker: Man’s body found in abandoned sewage tank in Sector 65, murder suspected

An unidentified man's body was found inside an abandoned sewage tank in Gurugram's Sector 65. Police suspect foul play and are examining CCTV footage.

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An unidentified man's body was found inside an abandoned sewage tank in Gurugram's Sector 65.

Gurugram Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced in Haryana, where an unidentified man’s body was found inside an old, defunct sewage tank in Gurugram on Sunday afternoon. The tank is located on a vacant plot in Sector 65. Police said that the body appeared to be several days old, raising suspicions of foul play. A passerby noticed a foul smell coming from the tank and informed the police. After receiving a distress call, a police team, along with forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts, from the Sector 65 police station, reached the spot and started collecting evidence.

What did police say?

According to police, the tank is deep and has remained unused for years. It is also in a dilapidated condition. Police found blood on some parts of the body, raising suspicion that the deceased may have been attacked or murdered and dumped in the tank.

“The body has been sent for a postmortem examination. We are investigating the case from multiple angles and trying to establish the man’s identity by speaking to people in the surrounding areas. CCTV footage from nearby locations is also being examined to ascertain how the man reached the spot and whether someone brought him there,” HT quoted a Sector 65 police station official as saying.

Key highlights

• An unidentified man’s body was found inside an abandoned sewage tank on a vacant plot in Sector 65.

• The body was discovered after a passerby noticed a foul smell coming from the tank.

• Blood on parts of the body raises suspicions that the man may have been murdered before being dumped in the tank.

• A police team and forensic experts reached the spot, collected evidence and sent the body for a postmortem examination.

• Police are investigating the case from multiple angles, questioning locals and examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the deceased and trace how he reached the spot.

2 Indian Army soldiers killed after tank ran over them during training exercise

In a separate incident, two soldiers of the Indian Army died after they were accidentally run over by a tank during a military training exercise held in Hisar district’s Bhojraj village, Investigating Officer Ashok Kundu said on Sunday. According to preliminary information, the tank driver didn’t see the jawans as his vision was obscured by dust kicked up during the training exercise. The Hisar Police received information about the accident during the military exercise, following which necessary legal procedures were initiated.

The jawans were identified as Naik Manish Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli and Naik Ankush Kumar of Budaun. Both the jawans were positioned at the front.

The mortal remains of the jawans were handed over to the Army after the autopsy procedure.

Further investigation into both the cases are underway.