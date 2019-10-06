New Delhi: A stranger was booked for allegedly harassing a 25-year-old woman by sending her pornographic videos and obscene messages on WhatsApp for the past 20 days, stated a report.

The woman is an executive of a city-based MNC and is a resident of Palam Vihar in Gurugram. The incident began when the stranger expressed his interest to be friends with the woman through a phone call, stated a report. After she refused to accept the man’s friend request, he started contacting her through multiple numbers. He then began sending porn through WhatsApp, alleged the victim.

According to a Times of India report, the woman in her police complaint said, “Initially, I ignored it but the person started to harass me using different numbers. I am now scared to take calls from unknown numbers and it has started to affect my work and personal life.” The identity of the caller is yet to be found. As per the report, Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken had said that the police are using the mobile number to identify the location of the suspect. Notably, the man was booked under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar police station.