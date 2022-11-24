Gurugram Pub Brawl: National-level Athlete Player, 4 Others Thrashed by Bar Bouncers, Manager

The athlete along with his four friends including a national level athlete player had visited Studio Xo bar around midnight on November 19 in Sector-29 Market for his birthday celebration.

Gurugram: In yet another incident of pub brawl, a national-level athlete player and four of his friends sustained injuries after they were allegedly beaten up by three-four bouncers and a manager at Studio Xo bar in Sector-29 market of Gurugram on Tuesday night, the police said on Thursday. An FIR has been registered regarding the incident at Sector-29 police station in Gurugram on Tuesday, said police.

“After the celebration, I and my friends were sitting at a table next to a dance floor inside the club and when we started to dance, three-four bouncers Joginder, Anurag, Tushar Gulati and club manager Sahil allegedly beat us with sticks and slapped us multiple times and threw us outside the club,” Mishra told the police.

“Bouncer Joginder allegedly snatched my 4 gm gold chain and punched me multiple times in my face. Thereafter, the bouncers left us on the road and threatened us with dire consequences and returned to the club,” the complainant told the police. Mishra filed a complaint in this regard on November 22 and narrated the entire incident to the cops.

The sector-29 police station has registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections 147, 149, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Pawan Malik, station house officer (SHO) of Sector-29 police station said, “We have registered a case in this regard. We are also verifying the facts about the incident. The accused will be arrested soon.” A representative of the club, however, refused to comment and said they are cooperating with the investigating agency.