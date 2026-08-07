Torrential rains bring Gurugram to a stop: Ghata T point closed | Check details

Severe waterlogging brought Gurugram to a stop on Friday (August 6) leading to waterlogging in several places across the city. Commuters were advised to avoid the route and use alternate roads.

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Gurugram came to a stop after heavy rainfall on Friday. ANI

Gurugram commuters faced another day of traffic disruptions on Friday as a damaged road stretch remained closed following torrential rain and waterlogging. Police had announced the closure of the Ghata Power House to Ghata T-point route on Thursday night and urged motorists to take alternative routes to avoid congestion.

Officials said potholes on the road had made the route unsafe and difficult for vehicles to pass through. Gurugram traffic police spokesperson Vikas Verma said the closure was necessary to protect commuters. He said traffic teams were managing the situation on the ground and working with civic authorities to deal with waterlogging. More than 100 personnel have been deployed, with action being taken wherever needed.

Gurugram commuters faced traffic congestion on Friday morning as movement remained affected along the Golf Course Road stretch, especially between Sector 54 Chowk and Ghata. The situation was similar on Golf Course Extension Road, where heavy traffic was reported between Badshahpur and Vatika Chowk, with delays extending towards Sector 66 and Sector 69.

Traffic congestion continued on Sohna Road, with major delays seen between Subhash Chowk and Rajiv Chowk during the morning rush hour. The Southern Peripheral Road also witnessed slow traffic near Vatika Chowk and the Cloverleaf interchange as motorists diverted their routes to avoid waterlogged stretches.

Further disruptions continued near Gurugram’s Bajghera underpass as commuters struggled with delays after the stretch was flooded during Thursday’s heavy rain. The city recorded 117 mm of rainfall, leading to waterlogging on multiple roads, stranded vehicles and three deaths in Gurugram and Faridabad. In view of the situation, companies were advised to allow employees to work from home.

Several people took to social media to react to the situation in Gurugram.

Gurgaon in all its monsoon glory!

Just went out to see for myself the beautiful conditions of roads and traffic.#gurgaon #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/UBoRdsBzdF — Maj Gen (Dr) YashMor (@YashMor5) August 7, 2026