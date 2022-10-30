Gurugram: An assistant sub-inspector of Gurugram traffic police has been critically injured after he was dragged for nearly 50 metres and run over by an SUV whose driver he signalled to stop during the checking of vehicles, said officials.Also Read - Minor Girl Alleges 'Raped by 10-15 Men Every Day at Spa in Gurugram Mall'; 4 Booked

The incident reportedly took place took place at Ambedkar Chowk, Sector 52 on Friday afternoon and the ASI is in critical condition and also suffered a broken leg in the incident.

ASI Harpreet (35) was checking vehicles along with a home guard and a constable on Friday. Around 4:30 pm, he noticed an SUV with tinted windows and signalled its driver to pull over, police said.

Instead, the SUV driver sped away and dragged Harpreet for around 50 metres. After he fell down, the accused ran over him and fled the spot. The ASI was rushed to a hospital, they said.

On a complaint by Constable Sombeer, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused at Sector 53 police station and efforts are on to trace him, they added.

“We identified the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage and are trying to identify its owner through the registration number. We will nab the accused soon,” said Inspector Amit Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 53 police station.