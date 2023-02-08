Home

Traffic Restrictions Not Imposed in Gurugram Tomorrow For President Murmu’s Visit. Check Latest Advisory

The traffic police added that there could be minor stoppages at some points on the highway to ensure the President's cavalcade passes securely.

The earlier advisory said that traffic would be interrupted from 9 AM to 12 PM and again from 2-5 PM.

Gurugram Traffic Restrictions Latest News Today: The Gurugram district administration on Wednesday evening issued a fresh advisory saying there will be no traffic restrictions in the city on Thursday when President Droupadi Murmu goes to an official event on the outskirts.

District Administration Gurugram wishes to inform that there will be no disruption to traffic movement during the visit of Hon’ble President of India to #Gurugram on 9th Feb. Adequate arrangements have been made to maintain smooth traffic flow.@nishantyadavIAS — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) February 8, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Gurugram Police in an advisory said the traffic would be restricted on the Delhi-Jaipur highway for six hours. The earlier advisory said that traffic would be interrupted from 9 AM to 12 PM and again from 2-5 PM.

“Some changes were made in the traffic route by the Gurugram police due to the participation of Honorable President Droupadi Murmu in the program of Om Shanti Sansthan present at Bhora Kalan, Gurugram. In this regard, Gurugram Police has issued necessary guidelines to the concerned officer, traffic inspector, zonal officer and naka incharge”, the old advisory stated.

President Murmu is visiting Om Shanti Retreat Centre, off the Delhi-Jaipur highway, to attend a national convention for women. The Brahma Kumaris, a women-led spiritual organization, runs the 28-acre retreat about 40 km from the city centre in Gurugram.

In the latest advisory, the Gurugram administration said they have made alternative arrangements for smooth traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur highway tomorrow and added that the highway is not shut for motorists.

The traffic police added that there could be minor stoppages at some points on the highway to ensure the President’s cavalcade passes securely and added that they will deploy teams at key intersections to manage traffic.

