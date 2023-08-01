Home

Gurugram Violence: All Educational Institutions To Remain Shut in Sohna Tomorrow | 10 Updates

Educational institutions in the Sohna sub-division of Gurugram will be closed tomorrow due to ongoing unrest in the area.

New Delhi: Educational institutions in the Sohna sub-division of Gurugram will be closed tomorrow due to ongoing unrest in the area. The unrest was sparked by clashes between two communities on Monday, which left at least five people dead. The altercation began after a religious procession passed through the Muslim-dominated Nuh region in Haryana state.

The violence that erupted in Nuh on Monday evening spread to neighboring Gurugram, where a mosque was set on fire, killing the cleric and injuring another person.

Gurugram Violence: Here are the top updates

Neary 14 shops were vandalised in the main market as nearly 200 men on motorbikes and SUVs targeted outlets, mostly selling biryani, and other food stalls. The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday likened the incident of violence in Haryana to a “terror attack” and demanded a probe into it by the National Investigation Agency. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an inquiry into alleged use of children in stone pelting and other illegal activities Five people have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday termed the Nuh violence as “unfortunate” and said the attack on a VHP procession was “well-planned which pointed to a larger conspiracy”. The PDP and the National Conference on Tuesday condemned the communal violence in Haryana, claiming it was part of a series of attacks on minorities and not an isolated incident. Home Minister Vij said someone who wanted to disturb the peace in Haryana engineered the violence in Nuh. On Tuesday, authorities imposed a curfew in the district after the previous day’s violence. A mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam, taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district to five In Gurugram’s Sector 57 area, the 26-year-old imam was killed and a mosque set ablaze as the violence spread from neighbouring Nuh

