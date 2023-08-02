Home

Amid Escalating Tension in Gurugram, Several Companies Ask Employees To Work From Home

Haryana Violence: Taking preventive measures, several private banks on Tuesday discontinued offline operations and asked employees to return home.

Gurugram Violence: Several companies such as KPMG and American Express have reinstated work-from-home facility for their employees.

Gurugram: Amid escalating tension in Gurugram after violence broke out in Sector 57 and 67 on Monday, several companies in the city have asked their employees to work from home. Many international firms such as KPMG and American Express have reinstated work-from-home facility for their employees, citing safety reasons. Moreover, taking preventive measures, several private banks on Tuesday discontinued offline operations and asked employees to return home.

Notably, Gurugram is home to more than 30,000 companies, including multinational firms and startups, contributing to 70% of economic investments in Haryana.

Apart from these companies, schools, colleges and other educational institutes have also been shut on Wednesday (2 August) in Gurugram in the wake of the violence in the city.

What Happened in Gurugram?

A massive communal violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district on July 31 which spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the lives of six people including an Imam and two home guards

On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several other districts in Haryana. There were instances of violence in Gurugram’s Badshahpur and on Sohna road.

What CM Khattar Said on Nuh Violence?

Haryana CM Khattar on Wednesday the Nuh violence appeared to be part of a ‘big conspiracy’ and he also warned of strict action against the culprits.

The chief minister said that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. “Six people including two Home Guards and four civilians have died in the incident. 116 people have been arrested till now. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to the safety of the public,” Khattar said today.

“The overall situation in the state is normal. Appeal to the public to maintain peace, calm and brotherhood,” the Haryana chief minister said.

20 Paramilitary Forces Deployed

A total of 20 paramilitary forces and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in the State, he said.

“14 units were sent to Nuh, three to Palwal, two to Faridabad and one to Gurugram. At present, the situation is normal in Nuh and surrounding areas, security agencies have been put on alert mode,” CM said.

Security has been strengthened in the districts adjoining Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram– in light of the violence that broke out between two groups on July 31.

Section 144 has been imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district.

Dushyant Chautala on Nuh Violence

Haryana Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, however, said that the violence in Nuh district could have been avoided if organisers of the yatra had given complete information about the yatra to the district administration.

“Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” said Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on the incidents of violence in the state.

