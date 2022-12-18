Water Supply To Be Disrupted For 24 Hours In Gurugram Tomorrow | Check List Of Affected Areas Here

Several areas along Gold Course Road and other parts in Gurugram will face a 24 hour water supply disruption.

Gurugram: Time to fill those bottles and buckets as several parts in Gurugram will witness disruption of water supply on Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 20. Areas along Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and Sohna Road will face water supply cut according to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Water supply will remain cut for 24 hours from 8 am on Monday to 8am till Tuesday. The disruption in supply is to connect a pipeline for Sector 37D and nearby areas with the master pipeline.

Water Supply Cut In Gurugram In These areas

Air Force Station

Sohna Road

DLF 5

DLF 1D and surrounding areas

Sectors – 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 69, 71, 72, 73, 74 an

Golf Course Extension Road

“There will be a complete shutdown for 24 hours due to which supply will be affected during this period from Chandu Budhera water treatment plant to the water boosting station in Sector 51. All residents are advised to use water judiciously on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to avoid a complete dry condition,” the notice from GMDA said.