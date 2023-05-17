Water Supply to be Disrupted in Gurugram on Thursday: Check List of Areas to be Affected
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority said Gurugram will have to face water supply disruption on Thursday due to some repair work in the supply pipeline.
Gurugram: Amid heatwave and rising temperatures in several states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), on Wednesday said Gurugram will have to face water supply disruption on Thursday due to some repair work in the supply pipeline.
In a statement, the GMDA said many sections of Gurugram will experience a 10-hour water service disruption on Thursday due to the repair of the water supply pipeline from Boosting Station Sector 51 and work at Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant.
Notably, the water supply will be affected in Sectors 34,37C,37D,42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74 DLF phase V and DLF phase I(D) and village Mohamedpur Jharsa.
The maintenance of the water supply pipeline will be carried out from Boosting Station Sector 51 and Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant.
In the notification, the GMDA further stated that all residents are urged to utilise water sparingly to prevent total dry conditions during this period.
“All residents of mentioned areas are requested and advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry conditions during the shutdown period,” the GMDA said in a statement.
List of areas to be affected:
- SECTOR 34
- SECTOR 37C
- SECTOR 37D
- SECTOR 42
- SECTOR 43
- SECTOR 44
- SECTOR 45
- SECTOR 46
- SECTOR 47
- SECTOR 48
- SECTOR 49
- SECTOR 50
- SECTOR 51
- SECTOR 52
- SECTOR 53
- SECTOR 54
- SECTOR 55
- SECTOR 56
- SECTOR 57
- SECTOR 58
- SECTOR 59
- SECTOR 60
- SECTOR 61
- SECTOR 62
- SECTOR 63
- SECTOR 64
- SECTOR 65
- SECTOR 66
- SECTOR 67
- SECTOR 69
- SECTOR 70
- SECTOR 71
- SECTOR 72
- SECTOR 73
- SECTOR 74
- Village Mohamedpur Jharsa
- DLF phase V
- DLF phase I(D)
