Home

News

India

Water Supply to be Disrupted in Gurugram on Thursday: Check List of Areas to be Affected

Water Supply to be Disrupted in Gurugram on Thursday: Check List of Areas to be Affected

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority said Gurugram will have to face water supply disruption on Thursday due to some repair work in the supply pipeline.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority urged all residents to utilise water sparingly to prevent total dry conditions during this period.

Gurugram: Amid heatwave and rising temperatures in several states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), on Wednesday said Gurugram will have to face water supply disruption on Thursday due to some repair work in the supply pipeline.

In a statement, the GMDA said many sections of Gurugram will experience a 10-hour water service disruption on Thursday due to the repair of the water supply pipeline from Boosting Station Sector 51 and work at Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant.

You may like to read

Notably, the water supply will be affected in Sectors 34,37C,37D,42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74 DLF phase V and DLF phase I(D) and village Mohamedpur Jharsa.

The maintenance of the water supply pipeline will be carried out from Boosting Station Sector 51 and Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant.

In the notification, the GMDA further stated that all residents are urged to utilise water sparingly to prevent total dry conditions during this period.

“All residents of mentioned areas are requested and advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry conditions during the shutdown period,” the GMDA said in a statement.

List of areas to be affected:

SECTOR 34

SECTOR 37C

SECTOR 37D

SECTOR 42

SECTOR 43

SECTOR 44

SECTOR 45

SECTOR 46

SECTOR 47

SECTOR 48

SECTOR 49

SECTOR 50

SECTOR 51

SECTOR 52

SECTOR 53

SECTOR 54

SECTOR 55

SECTOR 56

SECTOR 57

SECTOR 58

SECTOR 59

SECTOR 60

SECTOR 61

SECTOR 62

SECTOR 63

SECTOR 64

SECTOR 65

SECTOR 66

SECTOR 67

SECTOR 69

SECTOR 70

SECTOR 71

SECTOR 72

SECTOR 73

SECTOR 74

Village Mohamedpur Jharsa

DLF phase V

DLF phase I(D)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.