Gurugram Witnesses Scattered Rain, Hailstorm; Traffic Movement Affected

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall till Monday, March 20, in the national capital region.

Gurugram Weather Report: Scattered rains continue to lash Gurugram on Sunday as the temperature in the city hovered around 18-25 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall till Monday, March 20, in the national capital region.

WATCH: Gurugram Witnesses More Rains On Sunday

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Narwana (Haryana). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar),” the Regional Met Centre New Delhi tweeted.

“Civil Lines, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, IGI Airport, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Gurugram, Manesar) Deoband, Najibabad, Shamli, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” it added.

Waterlogging was reported at several key junctions, including Narsinghpur service road, Hero Honda Chowk, Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sohna Road and Subhash Chowk, which resulted in snarls. Internal sectors and colonies such as sectors 10, 15 10A, 29, 43 and 45, Ardee City and Greenwood City also had flooded streets with rainwater entering some of the houses.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely for the next two-three days, for which a ‘yellow alert’ has been issued till Tuesday.

In addition, the weather department has also predicted rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan between the 17th and 19th of March.

In addition, the weather department has also predicted rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan between the 17th and 19th of March.