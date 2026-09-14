Gurugram woman biker case big update: Car owner’s first reaction surfaces, says ‘friend had borrowed vehicle, took it…’

Gurugram Woman Biker Case: In the latest development in the suspected hit-and-run case in Gurugram involving a woman biker, who was injured after a speeding car allegedly rammed her motorcycle on Golf Course Road, the owner of the car came forward and said that he was not driving the vehicle and was at work when the incident took place. Manish told news agency ANI that a friend had borrowed his car before it passed into the hands of another person.
The owner of the car, identified as Manish, told news agency ANI that he was not driving the vehicle. “It is my vehicle. I was at work; a friend had borrowed my car. Kalyan Singh said he needed to go somewhere. He took it two days ago. I found out about the accident this morning. I called him, but he didn’t pick up. I also sent my father and others to his house. He is from Palwal district in Haryana… I work in the Army..,” said the car owner, Manish.
Gurugram’s Golf Course Accident Case | The owner of the car involved in the accident, Manish, spoke to ANI.
He says, “It is my vehicle. I was at work; a friend had borrowed my car. Kalyan Singh said he needed to go somewhere. He took it two days ago. I found out about the… https://t.co/m8JpGlS3Tj
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026
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