Gurugram/Haryana: A 30-year-old woman is battling for life after she was attacked by a Pit Bull dog in Gurugram’s Civil Lines area. The victim identified as Munni works as a domestic help at a few houses in the locality. She has suffered serious injuries on her head and face. Police said that an FIR has been registered against the dog owners following a complaint by one of the victim’s relativesAlso Read - Gurugram Pub Brawl: Club Manager, 6 Bouncers Arrested for Thrashing, Molesting Guests

The incident took place at around 7.30 am on Thursday when she was walking near the public works department office. The dog owner, Vinit Chikara had got his pit bull onto the street for a walk. As Chikara left the dog’s harness loose, it knocked Munni down and bit her all over her body. Also Read - Gurugram Shocker: Nightclub Bouncers Beat 4 Women, Others; Snatch Cash, Watch| Video Inside

“We are investigating the matter and action will be taken according to law,” PTI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan as saying. Also Read - Gurugram: Retired IAS Officer Duped of Rs 1.92 Lakh Over Home Delivery of Liquor

Earlier in July, an 82-year-old retired teacher was mauled to death by her son’s pet pitbull dog in the Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow. The deceased was identified as Sushila Tripathi.

