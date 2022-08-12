Gurugram/Haryana: A 30-year-old woman is battling for life after she was attacked by a Pit Bull dog in Gurugram’s Civil Lines area. The victim identified as Munni works as a domestic help at a few houses in the locality. She has suffered serious injuries on her head and face. Police said that an FIR has been registered against the dog owners following a complaint by one of the victim’s relativesAlso Read - Gurugram Pub Brawl: Club Manager, 6 Bouncers Arrested for Thrashing, Molesting Guests
The incident took place at around 7.30 am on Thursday when she was walking near the public works department office. The dog owner, Vinit Chikara had got his pit bull onto the street for a walk. As Chikara left the dog's harness loose, it knocked Munni down and bit her all over her body.
"We are investigating the matter and action will be taken according to law," PTI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan as saying.
Earlier in July, an 82-year-old retired teacher was mauled to death by her son’s pet pitbull dog in the Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow. The deceased was identified as Sushila Tripathi.
Pet laws in India for owners living in apartments
- Ban of pets is illegal: The advisory is being issued in pursuance of ‘Section 9(k) Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,1960’, it is illegal for housing societies to pass pet bye laws that disallow pets, not even on a majority vote by the residents of the society. According to article 51 A (g), it is the duty of every citizen to have compassion for animals and any living creature.
- No discrimination allowed: A housing society cannot ban pets/dogs on the basis of their breed or size. Even complaints regarding a dog’s barking habits cannot be used to ban the pet.
- Use of common facilities: A housing society cannot ban a pet from using common facilities like lifts and parks or impose a fine or special charge for the same.
- Cruelty is punishable: Society cannot create dog harassment laws. Any cruelty towards strays is illegal under the ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. It is also a punishable offence under Section 428 and 429 of the Indian penal code.
- No ban on feeding: No resident can be barred from feeding stray dogs/cats in the locality.
- Protected animals: Certain animals like bears, monkeys, and parakeets cannot be trained or used for entertainment under the ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act’. Most rodents and reptiles are also prohibited under this act.