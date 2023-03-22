Home

Cyber Fraud: Gurugram Woman Duped Of Rs 20 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Mumbai Cops; Here’s How

The thugs claimed that the victim's Aadhaar had been used in multiple "criminal transactions and money laundering cases" from her three "additional bank accounts" in Mumbai.

Gurugram: A Gurugram woman was allegedly duped of Rs 20 lakh by fraudsters posing as police officers. According to police, the fraudsters first impersonated as FedEx officials and later as a deputy commissioner of police of Mumbai to trap the woman. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, received a phone call at 12.03pm on March 3 and was told that a consignment had reached the port in Mumbai, but it was confiscated by customs officials for containing illegal items.

The caller also told the victim, a resident of Sector 43, that her call would be transferred to Mumbai Police. The next callers claimed to be “Deputy Commissioner of Police Balsing Rajput” and “Inspector Ajay Bansal” from the Mumbai Police’s cyber crimes unit.

The duo claimed that the victim’s Aadhaar had been used in multiple “criminal transactions and money laundering cases” from her three “additional bank accounts” in Mumbai. On being told that she did not have a bank account in Mumbai, the duo asked the victim to make a transaction to validate her accounts.

“They asked me to transfer Rs 4,99,999 and said this is a secret code to start a financial investigation,” the victim said in her police complaint.

After transferring the money, the duo told the victim to transfer more money as “security deposit” to carry out an “inertia financial check”. “I transferred Rs 20,37,194 in six transactions ,” she alleged.

In order to gain trust, the suspect also made a Skype call, investigators said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the IT Act at Cyber Crime (East) police station on Monday.

