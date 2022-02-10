Gurugram: A woman was allegedly thrashed by a man after she objected to him smoking during a shared auto ride in Gurugram. According to a complaint filed by the woman, the incident took place on Monday evening when she was returning home in a shared auto. “When we reached near Greenwood City, sector 46, a couple boarded the auto and the man was smoking and continued to do so even after sitting inside. I asked him to stop but he got angry and refused,” the woman said in her complaint.Also Read - Women Whose Grandfathers Began Smoking Before Puberty Have More Body Fat: Study

The woman then pulled the cigarette out of the man’s mouth and threw it outside. This enraged the man who punched her face twice and left her with a bleeding nose. The man also abused her, the woman said in her complaint. Following this, the auto driver stopped the vehicle and informed police and family, the woman, who is a resident of Delhi’s Wazirabad, said.

The accused man has been identified as Vasu Singh, a private bank executive who is a resident of Ballabhgarh in Faridabad, news agency PTI reported.

Police had booked Singh under sections 323 (causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 50 police station. He was briefly arrested before being released on bail. As the accused agreed to join the investigation, he was let off on bail, sub-inspector Amit Kumar, who is also the investigating officer of the case, said.