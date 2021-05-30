Gurugram: A private hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram has come under the scanner after a 34-year-old woman’s left hand turned black due to infection after she was administered an antibiotic injection at the hospital. The private hospital located in Dundahera village of Gurugram, administered the woman with the injection after she underwent an abortion on April 23. The woman’s husband has now filed a complaint of negligence against the hospital at the district’s health department. Also Read - World Blood Cancer Day: All You Need To Know About This Lethal Cancer And Tips to Minimise The Risk| Video

The woman Vinita, is currently residing with her husband Sarfaraz in Gurugram’s Chakkarpur village. Sarfaraz alleged that on April 23, he and his wife had visited Park Hospital located in Dundahera village of Gurugram for an abortion. “After the abortion, the doctors at the hospital administered my wife an antibiotic injection which caused a reaction in her body. The doctors informed us that the right hand will have to be amputated as the reaction is spreading,” Sarfaraz said. Also Read - 5 Superfoods For Those Struggling With Thyroid-Related Weight Gain

“Despite negligence on the part of the hospital they are not willing to accept our request and are asking for a huge amount for the operation,” he added. Also Read - All You Need to Know About Aspergillosis, The New Fungal Infection Reported After Black Fungus

“My wife had been operated on April 23 and was discharged on the same day. Since then she has been suffering severe pain and the very next day on April 24 we again visited the hospital and the doctors changed her medicine. On April 25, an ultrasound of the hand was conducted and later we were referred to the RML hospital in Delhi,” Sarfaraz said.

He stated that at RML hospital the doctors told him that infection has spread in her hand due to the reaction of an antibiotic injection and if the hand was operated upon within 6-8 hours then there was no need to amputate the hand. But since he had reached the hospital four days later, now the hand will have to be amputated to stop further infection.

Sarfraz said his wife was the sole breadwinner of the family as he was jobless due to covid-19 and have no food to eat. Recently an NGO had provided the family with some eatables. He also claimed that now he has no money for his wife’s operation.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical officer of Gurugram Dr Virender Yadav said, “In connection with the matter the health department did not receive any complaint. Once the matter will be reported an action will be initiated against the hospital”.

No one from the hospital management was available for comments.

(With IANS inputs)