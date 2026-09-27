Protest erupts after 22-year-old student dies at Guwahati Homestay, alleged boyfriend Ashiq Ali detained

A Gauhati University student died after being found in a critical condition at a local homestay in Garal, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Saturday, with police arresting her companion, an official said.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/guwahati-homestay-crime-assam-balim-deuri-nimisha-thakuria-ashiq-ali-himanta-biswa-sarma-sociology-student-dharapur-university-hostel-8530491/ Copy

New Delhi: A 22-year-old sociology student of Gauhati University was found dead on Saturday at a homestay in Dharapur, on the outskirts of the city. Police have detained her alleged boyfriend and are questioning him in connection with the case. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Balin Deuri said the deceased was identified as Nimisha Thakuria, while the main suspect has been identified as Ashiq Ali, 26.

Both Were Staying Together at the Homestay

As per Deuri, police detained Ashiq from Garal Primary Health Centre, where he had taken Nimisha for a medical examination along with a common friend and two other people. She was later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Deuri said, “At the time of the incident, Nimisha and Ashiq were staying together at a homestay in Dharapur. Ashiq claims that Nimisha died by suicide after hanging herself. However, whether this is true or not will be determined during the investigation. We have sent the body for post-mortem and are awaiting the results.”

The DCP said Nimisha and Ashiq had visited the homestay five times this month and were allowed to stay there without proper verification.

Protests Over the Incident

Residents of Dharapur blocked the road and staged a protest, demanding a thorough investigation into the case. Some protesters alleged that the incident was linked to “love jihad.” One protester said, “We demand a proper investigation and justice so that no one involved in the incident can escape accountability. Those responsible must be identified and punished.”

Victim’s Family Issues Statement:

The woman’s father claimed that his daughter had left home around 5 pm on Friday, saying that she was going out to eat with her friends. Around 10 pm, she informed her mother over the phone that she would be staying at the University hostel with a friend as it was late, which she had done earlier also, he said.

“Again, at about 2 am, she called her mother and said that ‘they were hitting me and I cannot breathe’. After that, we could not connect to her. We went to the Azara police station immediately, and on being informed of an injured girl being brought to Garal health centre, we went there to find her in a critical condition,” the father said.

An employee of the homestay claimed that the woman and Ashik had checked in on Friday evening and they had food delivered in their room at 9.30 pm. “We heard shouts for help and then crying sounds in a male voice around 2.30-3 am. Three of us went to their room and found the girl lying on the floor, with the boy holding her in his hands and crying,” the employee claimed.