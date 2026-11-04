Guwahati hotel firing case: Prime accused Ghanakanta Gogoi killed in encounter, was trying to snatch police officer’s gun

The prime accused in the Guwahati hotel shooting that killed five people, Ghanakanta Gogoi, was shot dead by police in Assam’s Sivasagar district today after he tried to escape from custody and snatch an officer’s weapon.

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The main accused in the Guwahati hotel firing case, which left five people dead, was killed in police firing in Assam’s Sivasagar district early Wednesday. Police said Ghanakanta Gogoi, 34, was shot after he allegedly tried to escape from custody and snatch an officer’s weapon. The incident took place at around 3.10 am in the Gaurisagar area when a police team was taking Gogoi to Sivasagar in connection with a separate case. He had been arrested by Sivasagar Police on Tuesday in a bank fraud case registered in 2024.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Papori Chetia, Gogoi was taken out of the police vehicle after he asked to stop to relieve himself. Police alleged that he then tried to grab the service pistol of an investigating officer, leading to a scuffle.

The investigating officer was injured during the struggle. Chetia said the personal security officer of the Sivasagar Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge opened fire to protect the injured officer.

Gogoi suffered a bullet injury near his heart and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The injured police officer was also taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was reported to be stable, according to reports.

Chetia said three rounds were fired from the investigating officer’s weapon during the scuffle, but none hit anyone. One bullet struck the police vehicle.

Why was Ghanakanta Gogoi arrested?

Gogoi had been in police custody in connection with the October 26 shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati. A court had sent him to judicial custody on Tuesday after his seven-day police remand ended.

Hours later, Sivasagar Police took him into custody in connection with a separate bank fraud case. The case was registered in 2024 on a complaint by the then manager of Punjab National Bank, Debabrat Buragohain. Police said his arrest in the case had been pending.

What happened at Hotel Bilas Inn?

The shooting took place at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area of Guwahati on the night of October 26. Five people were killed and one person was injured.

The deceased included four members of a business family i.e. Bhudev Bharali, 65; his sister Helena Bharali, 58; her son Debarshi Kashyap, 39; and daughter-in-law Rinika Kashyap, 30. The fifth victim was family staffer Narayan Das, 48.

The injured person was identified as Satyendra Pathak, the family’s driver.

Gogoi, who had taken the hotel on lease, was arrested soon after the shooting. Police also seized a licensed .32-bore pistol allegedly used in the attack.

Hotel lease dispute suspected to be behind the shooting

Police suspect that a dispute over the hotel’s management and lease agreement led to the shooting. According to the police statement, the Bharali family had signed a five-year lease agreement with Gogoi on September 10, 2025. The monthly rent was around Rs 1.8 lakh.

Gogoi reportedly renovated the property after taking it on lease. However, disagreements later developed between him and the owners over the use of the premises and certain facilities.

A meeting was scheduled at the hotel on October 26 to settle the dispute. Police said an argument broke out before the meeting could begin and turned into a physical fight. Gogoi allegedly opened fire on six people during the incident.

Assam Police had formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the killings. On November 2, Gogoi was taken back to Hotel Bilas Inn for a crime-scene reconstruction exercise, during which investigators used dummy figures to examine how the shooting may have unfolded.

The family had alleged that the attack was planned and demanded strict punishment for the accused.