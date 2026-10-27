Guwahati Firing: Six killed, several injured in shooting at hotel; police launch investigation

Upon information, senior police officials, including Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, rushed to the site. He confirmed the death of four persons.

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New Delhi: Unidentified miscreants on Monday opened fire near a hotel in Guwahati, Assam. Six people, including a woman, were killed in the incident, while several others sustained serious injuries. Hotel employees and staff members are also reportedly among the injured. They have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.

According to the report, the incident took place at around 10 pm on Monday at Hotel Bilas Inn in Lachit Nagar, a busy commercial area along GS Road. The sound of gunshots triggered panic in the locality. Soon after receiving information about the incident, senior police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The identities of the miscreants responsible for the firing have not yet been established.

The incident took place at Hotel Bilas Inn, opposite Bora Service, around two kilometres from the Assam Police headquarters, a senior police officer said. “We have recovered four bodies. These are being sent for post-mortem examinations,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta told reporters after visiting the spot.

He said police had launched an operation to apprehend the perpetrators but did not share further details.

Police Launch Investigation

Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta confirmed the incident, stating that police had recovered four bodies from the spot so far and sent them for post-mortem examinations. Two other people died while undergoing treatment. He expressed apprehension that the death toll could rise as the investigation progresses.

The deceased have not yet been identified, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.