Good news for Assam and West Bengal as India’s 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper train to start commercial run from THIS date; check route details, running days and time table

The Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train covering 972 kilometres in 14 hours. Scroll down to check route details.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train (Image: X)

Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train: In a historic development for the Indian Railways, India is set to experience the first commercial run of the Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express which is the first Vande Bharat sleeper train of the country from January 22, 2026. Operated by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone, the sleeper train willl cover Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Howrah in 14 hours. Expected to cover the total distance of 972 kilometres in 14 hours, the semi-high-speed train is expected to give a major boost to the economic integration of the two regions. Here are all the details you need you need to know about the route and time table of Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Time table

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (train number 27576 will depart from Howrah station of West Bengal at 6.20 PM and arrive at Kamakhya station of Assam at 8.20 AM the next morning. Similarly, the Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27576) will depart from Kamakhya station at 6.15 PM and arrive at Howrah at 8.15 AM the next morning.

Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27576): Route details

The Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express and vice versa will cover important stations like Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri, Aluabari Road, Malda Town, New Farakka, Azimganj, Katwa, Nabadwip Dham, and Bandel before reaching the Howrah railway station of West Bengal.

Running days of Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

The Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27576) will run on all days except Wednesday and on the other hand, the Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27575) will run on all days except Thursdays.



