Guwahati Lockdown News: After three weeks of intensive lockdown, which is scheduled to end this week, there is no plan to extend the lockdown in Guwahati, which falls under Kamrup Metropolitan district. However, the situation in the city is still critical. State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarna had earlier said that community transmission of coronavirus was detected in Guwahati. On Thursday, the minister said that the situation will become better by the end of August. Also Read - Unlock 3: After International Flights, Cinema Halls to be Opened Next? Guidelines Being Readied

Since June 28, the city is under complete lockdown.

“We will have to conduct more than three lakh tests in Guwahati city alone as testing and tracking was the sure way to control the situation,” he said.

So far 1,10,000 people have been tested in the city in 31 COVID screening centres but “it has been decided to intensify the process by setting up 60 new screening centres, taking the total to more than 90, Sarma said.

The lockdown in the city is not giving the desired result as a large number of people from the police, para-military forces, jails and from places where there is community living are testing positive, the minister said.

In Assam, 726 police personnel have tested positive so far and 350 have recovered with 20 of them joining duty, while in Guwahati Central Jail 240 persons have tested positive.

The situation in Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Golaghat and Silchar was also causing concern with rising cases but the situation in the other district was stable.

The unlocking will have a staggered approach. Not everything will open at once.