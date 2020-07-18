Assam Lockdown News: Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Saturday issued guidelines on relaxations in lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district. Earlier last week, in view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, the Assam government had extended lockdown in the Kamrup (Metro) district for one more week. Also Read - Wildlife Officials Rescue Rhino Calf After it Was Separated From Mother in Kaziranga National Park, Cannot Locate Latter Amid Assam Floods

The revised guidelines will come into from 7 pm of July 19 and remain in force till 7 pm of August 2. "All shops and business establishments are allowed to operate on one side of any street on any given day alternatively between Monday and Friday from 7 am to 5 pm. Besides, courier, e-commerce, all industrial and construction activities have been allowed", said the order.

Read complete guidelines and full list of activities permitted here