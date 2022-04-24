Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Election Results 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, which were held after a gap of nine years, is underway. At least 197 candidates are in the fray in 57 wards. Of the total 57 wards, BJP candidates have been elected uncontested in three wards. Political parties have gone all out to woo the voters, promising a flood-free and crime-free city with piped water to all households and all other basic civic amenities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the BJP’s election campaign, addressing multiple rallies across the city, while the saffron party’s coalition partner at Dispur, Asom Gana Parishad’s (AGP), the campaign was helmed by Agriculture Minister and party president Atul Bora. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Borah led the state’s main Opposition party on its campaign trail.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Election Results 2022: Stay here for the LIVE updates 08:37 AM: The AAP’s Delhi MLA Atishi, who undertook a hectic campaign for the party, and its Assam state coordinator Baren Chowdhury said that the party would form the board by winning a majority of the seats. Assam | Counting of votes for Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections begin Visuals from outside of counting center at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/LSSxmDzwIP — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022