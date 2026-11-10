Guwahati murder case: Man arrested for dismembering partner after 10-year affair

Married woman in Guwahati was dismembered and thrown into a drain by her lover after a 10-year affair.

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Guwahati murder case: Man arrested for dismembering partner after 10-year affair (Pic: X)

Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly murdering a married woman in Guwahati, Assam. The accused and the deceased had been having an affair for approximately 10 years. According to reports, The woman was murdered on November 1, and her body was recovered six days later.

Both lived in the same premises as tenants

The accused has been identified as Pradeep Taye, a Dhemaji resident who worked as a driver in the Khanapara area of ​​Guwahati. According to police, Pradeep had been in a relationship with 35-year-old Gina Baishya for nearly a decade.

Both were living as tenants in the same residential complex. Disputes between them had been increasing in recent days, leading to tensions between their families.

Attacked with a sharp weapon

According to investigating officers, Pradeep took Gina out in his car on November 1. He had purchased a potion from the Beltola area that day and hidden it in the car. At around 8 pm, he took the woman to a secluded area near the Ganesh Temple in Khanapara.

There, he brutally attacked the woman with the weapon, killing her on the spot. He then threw her body into a nearby drain and fled.

Body recovered from the drain

Six days after the incident, on November 7, police recovered an unidentified body from a drain in Khanapara. After identification, the deceased’s husband, Jitu Bhuiya, filed an FIR at the Vashishtha police station that same night.

The police began investigating the case and, connecting the dots, arrested the main accused, Pradeep Taye, on the night of November 8. Based on the accused’s information, the murder weapon was also recovered.

Accused confessed to the crime

Kapil Pathak, in-charge of the Vashishtha police station, said the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. The police officer clarified that the investigation so far has not uncovered any evidence of any other person’s involvement.

The police have registered a case and further legal action is being taken with the accused being produced in the court.