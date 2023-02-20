Home

News

India

Woman Kills Husband & Mother-in-Law, Stores Chopped Parts In Fridge In Assam

Woman Kills Husband & Mother-in-Law, Stores Chopped Parts In Fridge In Assam

In what looks like a rerun of the Shradha Walkar murder case, another crime in similar manner has been reported from Guwahati, Assam.

Gurugram: The four accused had brutally thrashed Kumar with sticks on Tuesday, and left him outside his house. (Representational Image)

Guwahati: While the nation is still reeling from the shock of the gory murder of Shradha Walkar in Delhi, another similar case has been reported in Assam. A woman killed her husband and mother in-law, chopped their bodies into pieces and stored it inside a refrigerator for atleast three whole days before disposing them.

This gruesome murder case in Guwahati came to light nearly seven months after the crime was committed. According to PTI report, the bodies were cut into pieces, packed in polythene bags, transported to Meghalaya and dumped in gorges allegedly by his wife, her lover and her friend, police said on Monday.

You may like to read

“The murder took place around seven months back. We have arrested all the three accused and they are being interrogated now,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah told PTI, declining to share further details.

The accused, Bandana Kalita, reportedly confessed to her crime of killing her husband, Amarenra De and mother-in-law Shankari De with help from Dhanjit Dheka, person she had an extra-marital affair with and another accomplice Arup Das.

Twin murders and two missing report

Kalita had filed a missing persons report sometime in August at Noonmati police station in Guwahati. An investigation was started but soon rendered no breakthroughs and died down. Few months later Amarendre’s cousin filed another missing person report at the same police station. This lead to suspicion towards Kalita and the police re-started the investigation.

The police was able to track down the culprits and upon interrogation Bandana Kalita broke down confessing her crime.

While the details on the sequence of events of the gory murder are yet to be substantially ascertained, the investigation is underway. Police has also arrested all three accused in the brutal crime.

Shradha Walkar Murder Case

Shradha Walkar murder case had sent spine chilling waves across the country. Walkar, 27, was murdered by her live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala in May but the crim to light months later after her parents were unable to reach her.

Poonawala had chopped her bodies into 35 pieces and purchased a 300l fridge to store it. Later he disposed it into different parts of Delhi-NCR. after series of narco-test and more, he is currently in police custody as the case investigation continues.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.