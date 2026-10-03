Guwahati Nightclub Horror: Woman stripped, brutally thrashed by bouncers, police lodge case as video goes viral

Guwahati nightclub horror: A woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted by bouncers at a nightclub in Khanapara. Videos of the incident surfaced online, prompting police to register a case.

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Guwahati Nightclub Horror: Woman stripped, brutally thrashed by bouncers, police lodge case as video goes viral | Image: Video grapbbed - X

Guwahati Nightclub Horror: A shocking incident has surfaced from Assam where a woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted at a nightclub. The incident took place on Thursday at The Locals Cafe and Lounge, which is located in the Khanapara area. Two bouncers, including a female bouncer, are accused of involvement in the incident. The video, which has gone viral on the internet, prompted local police to lodge a case. A team of investigators has initiated an investigation.

What The Viral Video Shows?

In the clip, the woman can be seen lying on the floor without clothes, with two women throwing kicks at her. A group of men can also be seen standing nearby. In another video, a woman is trying to help the victim up, although a car subsequently blocks the view.