Guwahati Nightclub Horror: Woman stripped, brutally thrashed by bouncers, police lodge case as video goes viral

Guwahati Nightclub Horror: A shocking incident has surfaced from Assam where a woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted at a nightclub. The incident took place on Thursday at The Locals Cafe and Lounge, which is located in the Khanapara area. Two bouncers, including a female bouncer, are accused of involvement in the incident. The video, which has gone viral on the internet, prompted local police to lodge a case. A team of investigators has initiated an investigation.
In the clip, the woman can be seen lying on the floor without clothes, with two women throwing kicks at her. A group of men can also be seen standing nearby. In another video, a woman is trying to help the victim up, although a car subsequently blocks the view.
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