Guwahati Shocker: 22-year-old female student found dead at homestay, police detain boyfriend

A 22-year-old female student was found dead at a homestay in Guwahati’s Azara area on Saturday.

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Guwahati Shocker: 22-year-old female student found dead at homestay, police detain boyfriend | Image: facebook

Guwahati Shocker: A shocking and tragic incident has surfaced from Assam where a 22-year-old young woman was found dead at a homestay in Guwahati. The incident took place in the Azara area early Saturday morning. The victim, identified as Nimisha Thakuria, was found unconscious at Rudra’s Kitchen homestay located in Garchuk-Dharapur area. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

What Exactly Happened?

Police reached the spot after getting a distress call. During the investigation, investigators detained a man in connection with the case. The man claimed that the victim died by suicide. The man, identified as Asif Ali, told investigators that Nimisha Thakuria had hanged herself from a ceiling fan at the homestay

“According to him (Asif), she hanged herself on the ceiling fan and died from self-harm,” Bolin Deori, a senior police officer from Guwahati said. He said that cops are investigating all aspects of the case and would verify the key accused’s account.

Victim Was A Gauhati University Student

The 22-year-old victim was pursuing her graduation in Sociology at Gauhati University and lived in Dharapur. As per the preliminary investigation, Nimisha had gone to a homestay with Asif. Both were staying there since September 20, however, police have not officially confirmed the details.

According to the staff, Nimisha and Asif occasionally visited the Homestay.

Investigators are examining the victim’s movements and events leading up to her death. Asif’s role is also under investigation.

Police Detained Boyfriend

Cops detained Asif, who was in a relationship with the victim, in connection with the case. He claimed that the 22-year-old died by suicide.

However, the exact cause and circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be determined.

Police investigation into the case is underway.