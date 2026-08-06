Guwahati to Tezpur travel to get easier: Centre approves Rs 8,970 crore highway project to boost connectivity in Assam

The Centre has cleared a 135.871-km four-lane access-controlled highway project on NH-15 in Assam, which will link Baihata Chariali near Guwahati with Tezpur.

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The project will provide seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Representational Image

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved the development of 135.871 km, 4-lane access-controlled Guwahati-Tezpur Corridor of NH-15 in Assam. The project will be developed on Built-Operate -Transfer (BOT) Toll Mode at a total capital cost of Rs 8970.20 crore under NH(O).

According to the CCEA, the project envisages construction of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) (4.9 Km.) in Tezpur Bypass, which has been finalised in coordination with IAF and would decongest existing NH-27 (East-West Corridor) on the south side of Brahmaputra river. The project includes construction of 05 major bypasses of length 58.7 Km., thereby easing congestion on stretches passing through densely populated areas such as Baihata Chariali, Sipajhar, Kharupetia, Dekiajuli, Tezpur.

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In addition, the project has provision for 15 major bridges, 30 minor bridges, 19 flyovers, 01 elephant underpass (in Tezpur bypass). 46 underpasses and 19 flyovers with 210 Km. of service road will also be constructed as part of the project to maintain cross movement of traffic, as the project is proposed to be developed as access-controlled. The project will increase average travel speeds by 100 per cent, reduce travel time to half, improve overall road safety, enhance fuel efficiency, and lower vehicle operating costs, thereby enhancing regional mobility and socio-economic development, CCEA said.

The project will provide seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance connectivity to 08 PM Gati-Shakti Economic Nodes (08 Industrial Parks), 02 Social Nodes (02 Aspirational districts of Darrang and Udalguri), 03 Tourist Notes (Maa Kamakhaya Temple, Kaziranga National Park, Orang National Park) and 07 Logistic Nodes (03 Major Railway Stations, 02 Airports,02 Waterway Terminal), thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.

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According to the government, the project is expected to strengthen links with key economic and tourism hubs under the PM Gati Shakti initiative. These include industrial parks, Darrang and Udalguri districts, popular destinations like Maa Kamakhya Temple, Kaziranga National Park and Orang National Park, along with seven logistics facilities such as railway stations, airports and waterway terminals.

The move aligns with the Centre’s broader efforts to upgrade infrastructure in the Northeast through the PM Gati Shakti programme. The government is expanding modern highway networks across the region to improve connectivity, boost tourism and trade, strengthen strategic mobility near border areas and promote private sector involvement in road development.