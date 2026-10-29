Gwalior shocker: Woman visits zoo with husband, seen on another man’s bike before going missing, husband suspects affair

An 18-year-old married woman who went missing outside Gwalior Zoo was traced unharmed after 20 days. Husband suspected an affair.

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Gwalior shocker: Woman visits zoo with husband, seen on another man’s bike before going missing, husband suspects affair | Image: X

Gwalior Shocker: A weird missing person case has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh, where an 18-year-old married woman went missing from outside a zoo in Gwalior earlier this month. Police traced her after 20 days. She was found unharmed. However, her husband alleged that the woman had eloped with her lover. Police are now trying to find the role of the man with whom she left the scene. According to the woman, she lost her way at the zoo and took a lift from an unknown man seen in the CCTV footage. In the CCTV footage, the woman’s husband can be seen leaving her at the Gwalior Zoo entrance to park his bike after which she is seen leaving the zoo on a bike with another man.

Extra Marital Affair

The husband and wife, who hail from Shivpuri district, had visited the zoo when they were in Gwalior to meet relatives. The man left the wife near the Zoo’s entrance and went to park the bike. When he returned after parking the motorbike, his wife was nowhere to be found. The CCTV footage showed she left with another man on a bike.

The husband approached the police and filed a complaint.

After watching CCTV footage, he spotted his wife and identified the biker, alleging that his wife was in a relationship with the man, identified as Armaan Khan.

Police Trace Missing Woman After 20 Days, Court Statement Awaited

According to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Robin Jain, police acted on the case and traced the 18-year-old woman. She was being questioned by investigators.

During the questioning, the woman allegedly told investigators that she had lost her way and requested a lift from an unknown man.

“Since the woman is an adult, she is free to go wherever she wishes, provided she was not taken away by force. Her statement will now be recorded before a court. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge thereafter,” Jain said.

However, police are investigating the case from all angles including her disappearance and the role of the man seen in the CCTV footage.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.