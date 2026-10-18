Gwalior temple tragedy update: MP CM Yadav removes City SP, suspends 8 police officials after truck mows down 15 near Sheetla Mata Mandir

A truck ran over devotees near Sheetala Mata Temple in Gwalior before crashing into the temple's entrance gate on Saturday. At least fifteen people were killed and 27 were injured in the incident.

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Gwalior temple tragedy update: MP CM Yadav removes City SP, suspends 8 police officials after truck mows down 15 near Sheetla Mata Mandir | Imasge: ANI

Gwalior Temple Tragedy Update: In the latest development in the truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, which claimed 15 lives, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday issued orders to remove the City Superintendent of Police (CSP) from his post and suspend eight other police personnel in connection with alleged negligence. He has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

What Did MP CM Say?

CM Yadav took to X and Sunday and informed about the stringent actions taken by the state government.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “Taking the negligence in the incident near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior seriously, instructions have been issued to immediately remove the CSP from his post and suspend three station house officers, one traffic inspector, one head constable, and three constables with ordering a detailed investigation into the incident, so that responsibility can be fixed and strict action ensured against the guilty.”

“The safety of all citizens is paramount. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, the security arrangements will be reviewed and necessary steps taken. No negligence will be tolerated at any level in public safety,” the CM added.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav tweets, “Taking the negligence in the incident near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior seriously, instructions have been issued to immediately remove the CSP from his post and suspend three station house officers, one traffic inspector, one head constable, and three constables, along with ordering a detailed investigation into the incident, so that responsibility can be fixed and strict action ensured against the guilty.” — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Gwalior Temple Tragedy

On Saturday, a truck ran over several people near Sheetala Mata Temple and crashed into the temple’s entrance gate. The impact of the collision was so intense that a section of the gateway wall crashed down, trapping several devotees under the debris. According to the police, at least 15 people lost their lives and 27 others sustained injuries in the tragic incident.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Early morning visuals from the spot where a truck ran over several people near Sheetla Mata Mandir in Gwalior, claiming the lives of 11 people and leaving 29 people injured https://t.co/zyoabIhQ8a — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

What Caused The Truck To Lose Control?

As per the preliminary investigation, the driver of the truck lost control due to a mechanical failure. Gwalior superintendent of police (SP) Dharamveer Yadav informed that the truck owner, identified as Mohit Singh, and driver Dilbag Singh were arrested.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place at around 1:30 am, when police tried to stop a truck laden with paddy at a barricade, but the driver lost control on the slope and rammed devotees near the temple. The truck, which was coming from the Chinor side, then broke barricades and smashed into the temple’s entrance gate.

Hundreds of devotees from surrounding districts had gathered at the temple on the occasion of Saptami.

PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Gwalior Accident

In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “Distressed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

MP CM Announced Ex-Gratia

CM Yadav condoled the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also announced Rs 2 lakh each to those who sustained serious injuries in the mishap, and Rs 50,000 each to the other injured.