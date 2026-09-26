Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners meet amid SIR dissent row, poll body issues clarifications

Gyanesh Kumar, ECs Meet Amid SIR Dissent Row: The Election Commission (EC) held an all-member meeting on Saturday and issue a detailed clarification over allegations about its functioning of the poll panel and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi held a meeting at the EC headquarters in Delhi.
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