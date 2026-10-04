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Gyanesh Kumar faces Kerala vigilance enquiry over 2006 KSTP project – Why Home Minister ordered probe?

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered a Vigilance probe into Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities during his tenure as the state's PWD Secretary in 2006.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: October 4, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
gyanesh kuamr
Gyanesh Kumar faces Kerala vigilance enquiry over 2006 KSTP project – Why Home Minister ordered probe? | Image: Instagram

Kerala Ordered Vigilance Probe Against Gyanesh Kumar: Problems seem to be compounding for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered a preliminary Vigilance enquiry into allegations of irregularities involving Kumar during his tenure as the southern state’s Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary in 2006, news agency ANI reported.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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