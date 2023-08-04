Home

News

India

Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: ASI Begins Survey Of Gyanvapi Complex Amid Tight Security

live

Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: ASI Begins Survey Of Gyanvapi Complex Amid Tight Security

ASI Begins Survey Of Gyanvapi Complex Amid Tight Security

gyanvapi case live

Varanasi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) today early morning commenced a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex, which is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. This decision came after the Allahabad High Court granted permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) yesterday to conduct the survey of the Gyanvapi complex. For all updates on this matter, stay tuned with India.com.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES