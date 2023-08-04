Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: ASI Begins Survey Of Gyanvapi Complex Amid Tight Security
ASI Begins Survey Of Gyanvapi Complex Amid Tight Security
Varanasi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) today early morning commenced a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex, which is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. This decision came after the Allahabad High Court granted permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) yesterday to conduct the survey of the Gyanvapi complex. For all updates on this matter, stay tuned with India.com.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you