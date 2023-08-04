Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: ASI Begins Survey Of Gyanvapi Complex Amid Tight Security
live

Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: ASI Begins Survey Of Gyanvapi Complex Amid Tight Security

ASI Begins Survey Of Gyanvapi Complex Amid Tight Security

Updated: August 4, 2023 8:48 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

gyanvapi case live
gyanvapi case live

Varanasi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) today early morning commenced a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex, which is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. This decision came after the Allahabad High Court granted permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) yesterday to conduct the survey of the Gyanvapi complex. For all updates on this matter, stay tuned with India.com.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 8:48 AM IST

    <font color="0f1419” face=”TwitterChirp, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif”>Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Advocate representing the Hindu side reaches Gyanvapi complex

  • 8:44 AM IST

    Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Watch Security strengthened around the Gyanvapi premises

  • 8:41 AM IST

    Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Watch Advocate Representing The Hindu Side Hails Hc’s
    Decision

    Subhash Nandan Cha turvedi,
    Advocate representing the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi case, says,
    “Allahabad High Court allowed the ASI to conduct the survey yesterday. ASI
    and the district administration have made all preparations. We are also going
    there. This survey is a step towards creating history….”

  • 8:30 AM IST

    Gyanvapi Case Live: SC To Hear Mosque
    Committee’s Plea Today

    The Apex Court has agreed to hear the plea today filed by the committee
    of Gyanvapi mosque against the Allahabad High Court’s ruling that the ASI can conduct
    a survey at the mosque premises.


  • 8:24 AM IST

    Gyanvapi Case Live: Allahabad HC Allows
    Asi Survey At Gyanvapi, Muslim Side Moves To Supreme Court

    The Allahabad HC yesterday allowed the ASI to conduct
    a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi complex to determine whether the
    17th-century mosque has been constructed over a pre-existing structure of a
    Hindu temple. Hours after the high court proposed survey, the Anjuman Intezamia
    Masjid committee moved the Supreme Court against the judgement. The Gyanvapi mosque
    stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.