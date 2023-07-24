Home

News

India

Gyanvapi Case: Muslim Side ‘Boycotts’ ASI Survey, 10 Points To Know

Gyanvapi Case: Muslim Side ‘Boycotts’ ASI Survey, 10 Points To Know

Inside the Gyanvapi complex, apart from the ASI officials, there are four Hindu women plaintiffs and their counsels, as well as representatives from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee.

Gyanvapi Case: Muslim Side 'Boycotts' ASI Survey, 10 Points To Know | Photo: ANI

A 30-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) entered the Gyanvapi complex today to conduct a scientific survey adhering to court orders to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple. The team was accompanied by 10 other people.

Trending Now

The Gyanvapi complex is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi

You may like to read

Here are the latest updates on Gyanvapi mosque complex survey

Inside the Gyanvapi complex, apart from the ASI officials, there are four Hindu women plaintiffs and their counsels, as well as representatives from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee. The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee has decided not to participate in the survey. The committee’s joint secretary, SM Yasin, stated, “We have boycotted the ASI survey. Neither we nor our advocate are present there (in the Gyanvapi mosque) during the ASI survey. We are not participating in it.” Given the upcoming Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Monday regarding the survey order, the lawyers representing the Muslim side have requested that the date for the exercise be postponed. Late on Sunday evening, District Magistrate (DM) S Rajalingam announced that the ASI team had arrived in Varanasi, and the survey proceedings within the Gyanvapi mosque campus would commence at 7 am on Monday. On Sunday night, Varanasi Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain and the DM conducted a meeting with both the Hindu and Muslim sides involved in the dispute to share information about the survey. The survey inside the complex is employing the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), a non-destructive scientific method that uses radar pulses to scan the upper surface. This technique helps in conducting archaeological surveys without breaking the ground and aids in identifying buried artifacts, observing soil changes, etc. On Friday, District Judge AK Vishvesh directed the ASI to conduct a comprehensive scientific survey, including excavations where necessary, to ascertain whether the mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was constructed at a location where a temple existed earlier. The petition was filed in May by five women who, in another plea, had earlier sought permission to pray at the “Shringar Gauri Sthal” inside the shrine complex. During a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple on May 16 last year, a structure—claimed to be a “Shivling” by the Hindu side and a “fountain” by the Muslim side—was also discovered. The mosque’s “wazookhana” (a small reservoir for Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions), where a structure claimed to be a “Shivling” exists by the Hindu litigants, will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex. The judge has instructed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with video clips and photographs of the survey proceedings. Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered the protection of the area around the claimed ‘Shivling,’ discovered during a court-ordered video survey of the complex. 11. Ram Sewak Gautam, DCP Kashi Zone, assured that all devotees are smoothly having the ‘darshan,’ and all security arrangements are in place.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES