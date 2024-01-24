Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Varanashi Court Orders ASI To Make Report Public, Hard Copy To Be Shared With Both Sides

Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Varanasi district court has asked that the ASI make its report on the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath Temple public and also share it with both parties.

Varanashi: A Varanasi district court has ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to make its report on the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath Temple public. The court has also directed the ASI to share hard copies of the report with both sides. Notably, a few weeks earlier, the Supreme Court approved an application by Hindu women petitioners seeking to clean the entire area of ‘wazukhana’ of Gyanvapi mosque, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Consensus Reached On Sharing Of Hard Copy

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, “Today, the court heard both sides and a consensus was reached that the hard copy of the ASI’s report will be provided to both sides…The ASI objected to providing the report via email. So, both sides agreed to get the hard copy of the report.”

“The court listened to both sides today. After hearing both sides, an agreement was reached that a certified copy of ASI’s report be made available to both sides. As soon as the court passes the order, our legal team will apply for the certified copy…”

Supreme Court Bench On Cleaning Of ‘Wazukhana’

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the area of ‘wazukhana’ shall be cleaned under the supervision of district administration Varanasi, having regard to the previous orders of the apex court.

The Gyanvapi mosque management committee said it supports the cleaning of the water tank, which has remained sealed on the apex court’s orders for nearly two years. The area of ‘wazukhana’ was sealed in 2022 on a Supreme Court order after the discovery of what was said to be a ‘Shivling’.

A structure—claimed to be a “Shivling” by the Hindu side and a “fountain” by the Muslim side—was found in the mosque premises on May 16, 2022, during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The ‘Wazu’ area of the Gyanvapi mosque is the centre of the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute between Hindus and Muslim parties in the case since the Hindu parties claim that ‘Shivling’ has been found in that spot; however, the Muslim side disputed the same and said that it is only a water fountain.

(With inputs from agencies)

