Breaking News LIVE Updates, May 23, 2022: A district court in Varanasi will on Monday take up hearings of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case (no-693/2021 Rakhi Singh Vs UP government and others) since all the related files were transferred to it on Saturday in compliance with the Supreme Court’s May 20 order of shifting the trial from civil judge (senior division) court. District government counsel (civil) Mahendra Prasad Pandey said the district judge court will on Monday make clear the points on which the hearing would start. Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court bench said District Judge should decide the maintainability of the civil suit in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath on priority as sought by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi. A Varanasi court had directed sealing of a spot in the complex after being told that a Shivalinga was found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises by the court-appointed advocate Commissioner during the survey. The appeal was filed by Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque challenging an order of Allahabad High Court permitting a court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque to which Hindus and Muslims have laid claim for right to worship.Also Read - Not Just Shivling But Hanuman Too: Gyanvapi Photo Dating Back To 1868 Suggests

On May 20, while hearing the petition of AIM Committee, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the survey order passed in the Gyanvapi mosque case and transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees from civil judge (senior division) to the district judge, Varanasi saying looking at the ‘complexities’ and ‘sensitivity’ of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

