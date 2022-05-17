Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi court on Thursday removed Ajay Kumar Mishra who was appointed advocate commissioner for the video survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid near the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Vishal Singh will now submit the report. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court heard the plea by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, challenging the videography survey ordered by a local court of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the complex.Also Read - Krishna Janmabhoomi Row: Mathura Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Videography Of Shahi Idgah
During the hearing, the Supreme Court said that it has to balance both sides and also suggested it will direct DM Varanasi to ensure that area where Shivling is protected without affecting the right of Muslims to enter and worship. Also Read - Gyanvapi Masjid Row Highlights: SC Says Shivling Area to be Protected, to Hear Matter Again on May 19
The Muslim body contends that it is contrary to provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991. The Hindu Sena President has filed an intervention in the apex court, seeking a dismissal of the appeal, the Bar and Bench reported. Also Read - Gyanvapi Case Verdict: Varanasi Court Clears Deck For Survey, Retains Commissioner | 10 Points
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, started his arguments by saying that the prayers filed by the Hindu side in the Varanasi court categorically speak about changing the character of the structure, which is a mosque.
“We were apprehensive of the appointment of advocate-commissioner. We asked, why are you cherry-picking a person for the commissioner to do the survey?,” Huzefa Ahmadi said. “On Saturday and Sunday, Commissioner went to execute the survey, and Commissioner was fully aware that matter is pending before the Supreme Court and is listed before this bench,” he added.
Top Updates:
- Varanasi Court grants two days’ time to the two commissioners to file their report on the Gyanvapi Mosque survey. However, the Court has ordered to remove the Court commissioner, Advocate Ajay Mishra. for leaking survey information to the media
- The Supreme Court said it needs clarity on whether the order is only for sealing the area where shivling was found or granting all three prayers, namely sealing of spot, restricting the number of Muslims offering namaz, and preventing the use of wazu khana.
- The Supreme Court asks the DM to ensure that the place should be protected. Court says it needs clarity whether the order is only for sealing the area where shivling was found or granting all three prayers.
- Shivling area will be protected but will not impede access of Muslims to the mosque for prayers, says Supreme Court
- Advocate-Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, who led the filming and survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex, has been removed from his post appointed by the Varanasi court.