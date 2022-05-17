Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi court on Thursday removed Ajay Kumar Mishra who was appointed advocate commissioner for the video survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid near the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Vishal Singh will now submit the report. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court heard the plea by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, challenging the videography survey ordered by a local court of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the complex.Also Read - Krishna Janmabhoomi Row: Mathura Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Videography Of Shahi Idgah

During the hearing, the Supreme Court said that it has to balance both sides and also suggested it will direct DM Varanasi to ensure that area where Shivling is protected without affecting the right of Muslims to enter and worship.

The Muslim body contends that it is contrary to provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991. The Hindu Sena President has filed an intervention in the apex court, seeking a dismissal of the appeal, the Bar and Bench reported.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, started his arguments by saying that the prayers filed by the Hindu side in the Varanasi court categorically speak about changing the character of the structure, which is a mosque.

“We were apprehensive of the appointment of advocate-commissioner. We asked, why are you cherry-picking a person for the commissioner to do the survey?,” Huzefa Ahmadi said. “On Saturday and Sunday, Commissioner went to execute the survey, and Commissioner was fully aware that matter is pending before the Supreme Court and is listed before this bench,” he added.

Top Updates: