New Delhi: Hours after the Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea challenging the survey of Gyanvapi masjid, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Monday said that the mosque will remain till eternity. Taking to Twitter, the AIMIM chief shared a video, wherein he can be heard saying that Muslims in the country have lost Babri Masjid, but they will not lose another mosque. He captioned the video —“Gyanvapi masjid, masjid thi, aur qayamat tak rahegi Insha’Allah (Gyanvapi masjid was a mosque and will remain till eternity).“Also Read - Gyanvapi Masjid At Centre of Legal Battle Since 1937. A Look At Timeline of Events

Watch Asaduddin Owaisi’s full video on Gyanvapi Masjid here

Also Read - Gyanvapi Masjid Row: AIMPLB Slams Survey, Advocate Says Petitioners' Claim About Shivling Misleading

Shivling Found in Pond Within Gyanvapi, Claims Hindu Lawyers

Earlier in the day, an advocate from the Hindu side, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, claimed that a ‘shivling’ has been found inside a pond in the Gyanvapi mosque complex during the survey, a claim dismissed by the Muslim parties. Madan Mohan Yadav, another advocate from the Hindu side claimed that the shivling is Nandi faced. “The shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter,” he added. Also Read - Gyanvapi Masjid Row: Seal Area Where Shivling Found, Says Varanasi Court | Key Points

Seal Area Where Shivling Found

Taking note of the findings, a court in Varanasi asked the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately seal the place where a ‘shivling’ has been found. The court also asked authorities to bar people from entering the area and deploy Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

SC to Hear Plea Challenging Gyanvapi Mosque Survey

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a plea against the Allahabad High Court order which dismissed a petition challenging a Varanasi court’s order to appoint an advocate as a court commissioner to inspect the Gyanvapi mosque complex. A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha will hear the plea filed by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi. On May 13, the apex court had declined to immediately stop the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, and agreed to list the matter.